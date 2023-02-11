Saint Mary's (Cal.) 81, Portland 64

Bowen 1-4 0-0 3, Saxen 1-6 2-3 4, Johnson 11-18 8-9 34, Mahaney 4-9 0-0 10, Ducas 6-14 0-0 18, Jefferson 3-5 0-0 8, Wessels 1-3 0-0 2, Marciulionis 1-4 0-0 2, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 10-12 81.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson