Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 71, BYU 65

George 0-5 2-2 2, Traore 7-11 2-3 16, Hall 2-9 0-0 5, S.Johnson 5-10 0-0 12, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Waterman 4-6 1-1 11, Williams 4-9 2-2 12, Saunders 2-2 0-0 6, Ally Atiki 0-1 1-2 1, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 8-10 65.

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (24-5)

Bowen 2-2 0-0 5, Saxen 5-10 3-5 13, L.Johnson 12-19 3-5 27, Mahaney 5-12 4-6 16, Ducas 1-7 3-3 6, Wessels 1-1 0-0 2, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-0 2-2 2, Marciulionis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 15-21 71.

Halftime_Saint Mary's (Cal.) 33-27. 3-Point Goals_BYU 9-19 (S.Johnson 2-2, Saunders 2-2, Waterman 2-3, Williams 2-4, Hall 1-4, Robinson 0-1, Stewart 0-1, George 0-2), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 4-13 (Mahaney 2-4, Bowen 1-1, Ducas 1-5, Marciulionis 0-1, L.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Hall. Rebounds_BYU 29 (S.Johnson 7), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 26 (Saxen, L.Johnson 7). Assists_BYU 8 (Hall 3), Saint Mary's (Cal.) 9 (Saxen, L.Johnson, Mahaney, Ducas 2). Total Fouls_BYU 19, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 13. A_3,500 (3,500).

More for you
Written By