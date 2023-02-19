Saint Mary's (Cal.) 71, BYU 65

George 0-5 2-2 2, Traore 7-11 2-3 16, Hall 2-9 0-0 5, S.Johnson 5-10 0-0 12, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Waterman 4-6 1-1 11, Williams 4-9 2-2 12, Saunders 2-2 0-0 6, Ally Atiki 0-1 1-2 1, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 8-10 65.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson