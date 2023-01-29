Saint Mary's (Cal.) 57, BYU 56

Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Saxen 5-10 1-1 11, L.Johnson 5-11 2-2 14, Mahaney 4-10 1-2 10, Ducas 5-11 0-0 12, Marciulionis 3-7 3-3 10, Wessels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 7-8 57.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson