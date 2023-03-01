Sacred Heart 67, Wagner 55

Fletcher 5-6 1-2 11, B.Brown 6-12 3-6 15, Ezquerra 1-7 0-0 2, Hunt 1-8 2-4 4, Williams 2-11 0-0 5, Price Noel 1-4 2-2 4, Moore 5-9 4-7 14, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, J.Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-60 12-23 55.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships