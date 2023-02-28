Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Sacramento St. 76, Portland St. 74

Choi Deng 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 9-13 6-9 24, Chappell 3-11 6-7 12, Hunt 5-7 4-4 15, Patterson 0-4 1-2 1, Wilbon 6-9 0-0 12, Mawein 6-10 0-0 12, Marks 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 17-22 76.

PORTLAND ST. (12-18)

Eyman 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 8-13 4-6 21, Starks 3-9 1-2 8, Saterfield 5-9 0-0 13, Woods 0-3 2-2 2, Johnson 5-8 7-10 17, Harvey 2-4 0-0 5, Saunders 1-4 2-2 4, Munson 1-2 0-0 2, Kirby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 16-22 74.

Halftime_Sacramento St. 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 1-11 (Hunt 1-3, Marks 0-1, Wilbon 0-1, Chappell 0-3, Patterson 0-3), Portland St. 6-17 (Saterfield 3-6, Parker 1-1, Harvey 1-2, Starks 1-6, Saunders 0-1, Woods 0-1). Rebounds_Sacramento St. 29 (McRae 10), Portland St. 23 (Saterfield 5). Assists_Sacramento St. 19 (Chappell, Hunt 5), Portland St. 16 (Parker 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 21, Portland St. 19. A_1,242 (3,000).

More for you
Written By