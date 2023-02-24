Sacramento 133, Portland 116

Little 10-19 1-1 26, Thybulle 2-5 0-1 5, Eubanks 4-7 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 3-8 0-0 9, Reddish 7-18 7-7 24, Butler Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 2-3 0-0 4, Watford 6-7 3-4 15, Johnson 5-10 3-4 16, Sharpe 4-14 0-0 9. Totals 43-93 14-17 116.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships