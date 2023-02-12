Sacramento 133, Dallas 128

Green 8-12 2-3 23, Hardaway Jr. 2-5 0-0 6, Powell 2-3 3-4 7, Doncic 11-20 3-5 27, Irving 11-21 2-2 28, Wood 6-10 0-1 15, McGee 3-6 2-2 8, Bullock 2-7 2-2 8, Pinson 1-4 0-0 3, Hardy 1-3 0-0 3, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-91 14-19 128.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson