Sacramento 122, N.Y. Knicks 117

Barrett 9-23 6-10 25, Randle 8-22 5-9 23, Robinson 4-6 1-2 9, Brunson 6-12 4-5 19, Grimes 7-13 1-1 19, Toppin 2-7 0-0 5, Hartenstein 2-2 1-2 5, Hart 3-4 2-2 9, McBride 0-1 0-0 0, Quickley 1-11 0-0 3. Totals 42-101 20-31 117.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships