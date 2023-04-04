Sacramento 121, New Orleans 103

Barnes 5-9 5-5 16, Murray 7-12 0-0 21, Sabonis 7-12 1-2 16, Fox 10-23 1-2 23, Huerter 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Lyles 0-4 0-0 0, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Dozier 1-1 0-0 2, Len 1-1 2-2 4, Davis 1-3 0-0 3, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 8, Monk 6-9 3-4 17. Totals 46-91 12-15 121.

Ingram 7-15 7-8 22, Murphy III 6-12 2-3 17, Valanciunas 5-10 3-4 13, Jones 5-10 0-0 11, McCollum 6-19 0-0 12, Marshall 1-5 2-3 4, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 2-3 3-4 7, Temple 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 4-4 3-3 12, Lewis Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Richardson 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-84 22-27 103.

Sacramento 25 40 31 25 — 121 New Orleans 22 32 26 23 — 103

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 17-42 (Murray 7-10, Mitchell 2-3, Monk 2-5, Fox 2-6, Davis 1-2, Sabonis 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Huerter 1-5, Edwards 0-2, Lyles 0-4), New Orleans 7-20 (Murphy III 3-8, Daniels 1-1, Jones 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Marshall 0-1, Temple 0-1, McCollum 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 43 (Sabonis 12), New Orleans 37 (Valanciunas 8). Assists_Sacramento 35 (Sabonis 11), New Orleans 20 (Ingram 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, New Orleans 14. A_15,799 (16,867)