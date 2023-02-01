Sacramento 119, San Antonio 109

Barnes 5-9 2-2 14, Murray 0-8 2-4 2, Sabonis 15-20 3-5 34, Fox 13-23 3-3 31, Huerter 2-5 0-0 5, Lyles 2-3 1-1 5, Metu 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 8-13 4-4 22. Totals 48-90 15-19 119.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson