Sacramento 117, Chicago 114

Barnes 3-10 9-10 17, Murray 2-7 3-4 9, Sabonis 6-10 2-3 14, Fox 12-17 4-5 32, Huerter 5-10 1-1 15, Edwards 1-5 1-2 4, Metu 3-4 1-2 7, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Monk 6-10 2-2 19. Totals 38-78 23-29 117.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships