S. Utah 72, Cal Baptist 71

Fausett 4-8 1-2 10, Spurgin 5-9 1-6 11, Allen 7-14 1-1 15, Butler 4-14 2-3 10, Jones 4-6 3-3 12, Fallah 2-2 1-1 5, Healy 2-4 0-0 6, Barnes 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-58 9-16 72.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson