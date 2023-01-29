Rider 78, Fairfield 69, OT

Ingraham 2-2 0-0 4, James 6-9 2-2 14, Betrand 2-6 2-2 6, Murray 8-19 0-0 18, Powell 6-13 2-2 16, Ogemuno-Johnson 5-7 5-6 15, McKeithan 1-5 0-0 3, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Blue 0-1 0-0 0, Bladen 0-0 2-2 2, Bakare 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 13-14 78.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson