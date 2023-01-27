Rider 68, Marist 52

Ingraham 0-1 0-0 0, James 6-12 0-1 13, Betrand 3-6 0-0 6, Murray 5-10 3-3 14, Powell 4-9 1-2 11, Ogemuno-Johnson 3-3 0-0 6, Blue 3-3 0-0 6, McKeithan 3-5 1-1 7, Bakare 1-3 0-0 3, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Bladen 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 29-54 5-8 68.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson