Richmond 71, UMass 38

Cross 1-7 0-0 3, Kante 1-3 0-0 2, Leveque 3-4 0-0 6, Luis 5-14 2-3 12, K.Thompson 0-8 1-2 1, Weeks 2-9 0-0 4, Dominguez 1-8 1-1 3, Diggins 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 0-1 1-2 1, Gapare 1-5 0-0 2, Kelly 0-0 2-2 2, G.Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Marcus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-63 7-10 38.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships