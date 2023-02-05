Richmond 68, Fordham 58

Moore 3-11 6-8 12, Novitskyi 4-7 0-1 8, Charlton 1-3 0-1 3, Quisenberry 1-9 3-4 5, Richardson 3-7 2-3 8, Rose 3-6 0-0 9, Tsimbila 5-6 0-0 10, Dean 1-1 1-1 3, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 12-18 58.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson