Rice 65, Charlotte 63

Milicic 4-6 0-0 10, Khalifa 5-11 1-1 13, Gipson 2-3 0-0 5, Patterson 8-11 0-0 18, Threadgill 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 4-9 0-0 8, Graves 2-4 1-2 5, Aldrich 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 2-3 63.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson