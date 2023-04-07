Reynolds stars as Pirates drill White Sox in Cutch's return

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds homered and drove in six runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated Andrew McCutchen's homecoming with a 13-9 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the third and a bases-clearing triple in the fifth. Reynolds popped up and raced home when the relay throw from Chicago second baseman Elvis Andrus skipped by third baseman Yoán Moncada. Reynolds' five home runs this season are the most by a Pirate through seven games since Hall of Famer Willie Stargell in 1971.

McCutchen, who signed a one-year deal in January to rejoin the team he starred for earlier in his career, went 2 for 5 in his first game at PNC Park as a member of the Pirates since September 2017.

The five-time All-Star and 2013 National League MVP received a loud ovation when he stepped to the plate in the first. Home plate umpire Ryan Wills, making an exception to MLB's new pitch-clock rules, allowing the 36-year-old McCutchen to take in the moment while fighting back tears.

McCutchen gathered himself and then laced a single to right field, one of 19 hits for the Pirates against five Chicago pitchers.

Connor Joe tied a career high with four hits. Reynolds, Ji Hwan Bae and Jason Delay had three hits each for Pittsburgh. Dauri Moreta (1-0) worked two scoreless innings to pick up his first major league win.

Luis Robert hit a pair of two-run homers for the White Sox. Oscar Colás added the first home run of his career in the ninth. Tim Anderson collected four hits and scored four times but Chicago was undone by another shaky pitching performance. The White Sox have allowed 12 or more runs in three of their last four games, dropping all three.

Lucas Giolito, who no-hit the Pirates in 2020, allowed seven runs and a career-high 12 hits in four innings. Jake Diekman (0-1) fared no better in relief. He retired the first batter he faced in the fifth before letting the next four batters reach, including a go-ahead single by Delay.

Jimmy Lambert came on to face Reynolds, who laced a shot to the right-field corner to send the Pirates to their fourth straight victory.

Pittsburgh starter Rich Hill struggled as the White Sox pounded the 43-year-old's variety of breaking pitches, most of which didn't break 75 mph. Hill gave up seven runs and eight hits — three of them homers — in four-plus innings.

ON THE MOVE

The White Sox designated longtime reliever José Ruiz for assignment and called up right-hander Jesse Scholtens from Triple-A Charlotte.

Ruiz, 28, struggled in four appearances with Chicago this season. He gave up multiple runs in each of his last three outings as his ERA ballooned to 22.04.

The 29-year-old Scholtens allowed one run in three innings in his major league debut.

UP NEXT

The series continues Saturday when Chicago's Mike Clevinger (1-0, 0.00 ERA) faces Vince Velasquez (0-1, 5.79 ERA). Clevinger threw five shutout innings against Houston in his debut with the White Sox last Sunday.

