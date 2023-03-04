Quinnipiac 88, Marist 76

Nweke 3-8 0-0 6, Otieno 2-3 1-2 5, Balanc 7-11 2-3 21, Jones 7-14 4-5 21, Williams 5-8 0-0 14, Kortright 5-10 2-3 13, Reyes 0-1 0-0 0, Chenery 0-2 0-0 0, Riggins 4-4 0-0 8, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 9-13 88.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships