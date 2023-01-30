Purdue a unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Vols up to No. 2

Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams.
More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked Alabama, which was routed by Oklahoma in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. That allowed Purdue to grab the remaining No. 1 votes and tighten its grip atop the poll, while Tennessee jumped two spots to second and Houston held onto third in voting by 62 national media members.