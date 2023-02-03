Princeton 89, Cornell 82

Boothby 3-4 0-0 8, Hansen 4-8 4-6 12, Dolan 2-11 3-4 8, Gray 6-9 0-1 13, Manon 9-17 5-7 23, Baldwin 2-3 0-0 5, Ragland 3-9 1-2 8, Filien 1-2 0-0 2, Nix 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Kiachian 0-0 0-0 0, Noard 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 31-65 13-20 82.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson