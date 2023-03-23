Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|58
|36.3
|556-1202
|.463
|244-658
|510-558
|.914
|1866
|32.2
|Simons
|62
|35.0
|467-1045
|.447
|212-562
|160-179
|.894
|1306
|21.1
|Grant
|63
|35.7
|434-913
|.475
|144-359
|278-342
|.813
|1290
|20.5
|Nurkic
|52
|26.8
|262-505
|.519
|43-119
|127-192
|.661
|694
|13.3
|Reddish
|17
|28.5
|71-157
|.452
|28-83
|30-37
|.811
|200
|11.8
|Hart
|51
|33.4
|183-363
|.504
|34-112
|87-119
|.731
|487
|9.5
|Sharpe
|71
|20.5
|229-480
|.477
|75-208
|43-64
|.672
|576
|8.1
|Thybulle
|16
|28.6
|49-106
|.462
|26-68
|5-8
|.625
|129
|8.1
|Winslow
|29
|26.8
|81-198
|.409
|14-45
|20-28
|.714
|196
|6.8
|Watford
|55
|18.9
|143-257
|.556
|22-52
|56-77
|.727
|364
|6.6
|Little
|49
|17.5
|112-246
|.455
|52-134
|27-39
|.692
|303
|6.2
|Eubanks
|70
|19.5
|175-256
|.684
|3-7
|68-103
|.660
|421
|6.0
|Payton
|15
|17.0
|24-41
|.585
|9-17
|4-4
|1.000
|61
|4.1
|Johnson
|37
|9.1
|52-145
|.359
|22-66
|17-28
|.607
|143
|3.9
|Knox
|11
|7.3
|13-24
|.542
|4-12
|3-3
|1.000
|33
|3.0
|Arcidiacono
|6
|13.5
|6-17
|.353
|5-11
|0-0
|.000
|17
|2.8
|Walker
|46
|8.7
|46-107
|.430
|7-29
|23-31
|.742
|122
|2.7
|Brown
|16
|5.8
|11-28
|.393
|1-7
|5-12
|.417
|28
|1.8
|Butler
|10
|3.2
|1-5
|.200
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.2
|TEAM
|72
|240.7
|2915-6095
|.478
|945-2553
|1463-1824
|.802
|8238
|114.4
|OPPONENTS
|72
|240.7
|3054-6271
|.487
|873-2346
|1377-1760
|.782
|8358
|116.1
