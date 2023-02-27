Portland 131, Houston 114

Martin Jr. 5-10 4-5 14, Smith Jr. 3-11 3-6 9, Sengun 8-16 1-2 17, Tate 7-11 3-4 17, Washington Jr. 3-10 2-2 10, Eason 6-12 2-2 15, Garuba 1-1 0-0 3, Marjanovic 4-5 2-4 10, Christopher 1-5 0-0 3, Nix 7-19 0-0 16. Totals 45-100 17-25 114.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships