Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 115

Brown Jr. 5-9 2-2 13, Hachimura 3-8 2-2 8, Davis 8-18 3-3 19, Russell 7-16 0-0 16, Schroder 1-7 0-0 2, Gabriel 2-4 3-4 7, Vanderbilt 2-4 2-2 6, Walker IV 2-6 2-2 8, Beasley 8-16 0-0 22, Christie 0-1 2-2 2, Reaves 3-5 3-4 10, Reed 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 42-95 19-21 115.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson