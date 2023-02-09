Portland 125, Golden State 122

D.Green 2-7 0-0 4, Wiggins 7-14 2-2 18, Looney 2-2 1-2 5, Poole 13-25 5-5 38, Thompson 12-28 0-0 31, Kuminga 1-4 0-0 2, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 2-3 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 6-12 1-1 18. Totals 46-97 9-10 122.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson