Pittsburgh 77, Boston College 58

McGlockton 2-9 1-2 5, Post 2-9 2-2 7, Ashton-Langford 3-8 0-0 7, Zackery 4-12 2-2 11, Aligbe 0-4 0-0 0, Kelley 2-4 0-0 6, Madsen 5-10 0-0 14, Bickerstaff 0-0 2-2 2, Penha 3-6 0-1 6, Mighty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 7-9 58.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson