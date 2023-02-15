Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 1

Pittsburgh 1 1 1 \u2014 3 San Jose 0 0 1 \u2014 1 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rakell 19 (Crosby, Petry), 5:52. Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 22 (Crosby, Rakell), 11:33. Third Period_3, San Jose, Meier 31, 15:57. 4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 23 (Crosby, Rakell), 19:22 (en). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-12-7_28. San Jose 10-18-12_40. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 2. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 10-11-4 (39 shots-38 saves). San Jose, Dell 0-3-0 (27-25). A_13,534 (17,562). T_2:16. Referees_Brandon Blandina, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Michel Cormier.