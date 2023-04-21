Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124

Craig 3-5 6-6 15, Durant 8-15 11-11 28, Ayton 4-9 4-8 12, Booker 18-29 6-7 45, Paul 5-18 0-2 11, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 2-3 2-2 8, Biyombo 1-1 2-5 4, Okogie 1-5 4-5 6, Shamet 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 35-46 129.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships