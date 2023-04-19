Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109

Batum 0-4 0-0 0, Leonard 11-20 6-7 31, Zubac 2-7 4-6 8, Gordon 4-12 0-0 12, Westbrook 9-16 8-8 28, Plumlee 0-0 2-2 2, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 3-3 2-2 10, Boston Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 2-7 2-2 6, Powell 4-11 4-4 12, Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-80 28-31 109.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships