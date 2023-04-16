Philadelphia-Cincinnati Runs

Phillies first. Bryson Stott homers to right field. Trea Turner singles to shortstop. Kyle Schwarber walks. Trea Turner to second. Nick Castellanos walks. Kyle Schwarber to second. Trea Turner to third. Brandon Marsh singles to center field. Nick Castellanos to second. Kyle Schwarber to third. Trea Turner scores. J.T. Realmuto pops out to second base to Jonathan India. Alec Bohm singles to third base. Brandon Marsh to second. Nick Castellanos to third. Kyle Schwarber scores. Jake Cave doubles to deep left center field. Alec Bohm scores. Brandon Marsh scores. Nick Castellanos scores. Josh Harrison singles to shallow right field. Jake Cave scores. Bryson Stott grounds out to first base, Jason Vosler to Luis Cessa. Josh Harrison to third. Trea Turner singles to shortstop. Josh Harrison scores. Kyle Schwarber doubles. Trea Turner scores. Nick Castellanos flies out to right field to Wil Myers.
9 runs, 8 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 9, Reds 0.