Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88

T.Harris 11-19 1-1 25, Tucker 1-6 0-0 3, Reed 5-10 0-0 10, Harden 4-18 7-8 17, Maxey 6-20 3-3 16, Niang 2-2 0-0 4, Harrell 0-2 0-0 0, McDaniels 2-2 0-0 4, Milton 0-1 2-2 2, Melton 5-11 2-2 15. Totals 36-91 15-16 96.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships