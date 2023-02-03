Philadelphia 137, San Antonio 125

Harris 4-7 0-0 8, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Embiid 10-18 11-13 33, Harden 4-10 6-8 16, Melton 4-7 2-2 13, Niang 5-8 0-0 13, Reed 2-3 0-0 4, Harrell 3-4 0-0 6, Korkmaz 0-0 0-0 0, Milton 4-7 6-7 14, Thybulle 2-4 0-0 4, House Jr. 0-1 1-4 1, Maxey 8-15 6-7 25. Totals 46-87 32-41 137.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson