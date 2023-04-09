Philadelphia 134, Brooklyn 105

House Jr. 3-11 3-3 9, McDaniels 4-7 0-0 8, Reed 8-15 0-0 17, Milton 8-13 2-2 20, Springer 0-0 0-0 0, King 8-13 0-1 20, Harrell 5-10 5-7 15, Korkmaz 3-7 2-2 11, Dedmon 6-8 1-1 14, McClung 8-17 1-3 20. Totals 53-101 14-19 134.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships