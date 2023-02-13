Philadelphia 123, Houston 104

Martin Jr. 6-10 3-4 15, Smith Jr. 3-14 3-3 10, Sengun 5-9 2-2 12, Green 6-20 15-17 29, Tate 2-3 2-2 6, Days 2-3 0-0 6, Eason 4-9 0-0 8, Garuba 2-3 0-0 5, Kaminsky 0-2 0-0 0, Marjanovic 2-2 3-3 7, Christopher 1-6 0-0 2, Hudgins 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-86 28-31 104.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson