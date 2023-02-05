Pepperdine beats Portland 94-93 in 2OT, snaps 11-game skid

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette led Pepperdine with 25 points and Jevon Porter hit the game-winning basket as time expired in double as the Waves knocked off Portland 94-93 on Saturday night to snap an 11-game losing streak.

Jay Yoon entered the game and moments later was fouled as he made a layup with 1.3 seconds left to trim Pepperdine's deficit to 91-90 but missed the and-1 free throw. Kristian Sjolund grabbed the rebound for Portland, was fouled by Jalen Pitre with 0.6 remaining and then was called for a technical foul — his fifth foul of the game — after throwing an elbow near Pitre's jaw.