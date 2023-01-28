Penn 83, Harvard 68

Ajogbor 3-7 2-2 8, Ledlum 7-19 5-7 21, Nelson 5-10 1-2 15, Silverstein 1-7 0-0 2, Tretout 3-9 5-7 12, Okpara 2-3 2-3 7, Sakota 1-7 0-0 3, Pigge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 15-21 68.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson