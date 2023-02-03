Penn 74, Columbia 65

Bedri 2-8 1-2 7, Odunowo 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 6-14 3-4 18, De La Rosa 1-11 4-4 7, McLean 9-16 0-0 19, Noland 0-2 3-4 3, Tavroff 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Robledo 0-2 2-2 2, Stankard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 13-16 65.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson