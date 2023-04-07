Pasquantino, Perez hit home runs as Royals beat Giants 3-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino hit his first home run of the season leading off the fourth, Salvador Perez connected in the eighth for his first of 2023 and a key insurance run, and the Kansas City Royals spoiled San Francisco's home opener Friday by beating the Giants 3-1.

Nicky Lopez added an RBI single as the Royals backed right-hander Brad Keller (1-1) in just the second win so far for Kansas City, which had lost three straight and went 1-6 at home for just the second time beginning a season. Bench coach Paul Hoover is guiding the Royals with manager Matt Quatraro out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Blake Sabol hit an RBI single for San Francisco on what began as a rainy start to the day at Oracle Park. The tarp went on overnight but came off about 10 a.m. and both teams were able to work out on the field before the game after long travel days Thursday.

Giants right-hander Alex Cobb (0-1) struck out six over seven sharp innings but he didn't get enough run support from a club that was leading the majors with 15 home runs to start the day.

In his first career start against San Francisco — which has yet to face a National League opponent given the new schedule format — Keller struck out three and walked three while allowing three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Aroldis Chapman pitched the eighth and Scott Barlow surrendered a leadoff triple to Joc Pederson in the ninth before finishing for his first save after a career-best 24 last year.

Former Giants third baseman Matt Duffy received a warm ovation during pregame introductions and singled for the Royals before making a sensational catch on Thairo Estrada’s sharp line drive for the second out in the ninth to save a run.

The Giants dropped to 40-26 in home openers since moving West from New York in 1958, including 16-8 in their waterfront ballpark that opened in 2000.

WHAT A PITCH

Longtime Giants equipment manager Mike Murphy, who just retired, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Brandon Crawford, while newly retired reliever Sergio Romo announced “Play Ball!” to wild applause.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Roberto Pérez left the game with a right shoulder strain. ... SS Crawford, who dealt with discomfort in his left knee during spring training, was better and in the lineup but manager Gabe Kapler said he's “not sure Craw will ever be 100%.” ... Kapler said OFs Mitch Haniger (left oblique strain) and Austin Slater (strained left hamstring) won't play this homestand.

UP NEXT

LHP Sean Manaea (0-0, 13.50 ERA) makes his first start for the Giants after pitching two innings of relief against the White Sox on Monday at Chicago and giving up three earned runs on two hits with a homer.

RHP Brady Singer (1-0, 1.80) takes the mound for the Royals after pitching Kansas City to its first win Monday against the Blue Jays.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports