Pacific 81, Pepperdine 73

Lewis 7-14 5-5 19, Porter 5-10 0-1 12, Mallette 3-12 0-0 6, Mitchell 6-14 0-0 16, Moore 5-6 0-0 10, Basham 2-3 2-2 6, Pitre 2-5 0-0 4, Gassama 0-0 0-0 0, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0, Zidek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 7-8 73.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson