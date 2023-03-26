Orlando 119, Brooklyn 106

Finney-Smith 1-7 0-0 2, Johnson 4-10 1-1 10, Claxton 4-7 1-3 9, Bridges 13-22 12-12 44, Dinwiddie 0-11 2-2 2, J.Harris 1-3 0-0 3, Watanabe 1-3 0-2 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Sharpe 3-4 2-2 8, Duke Jr. 1-2 2-2 4, Mills 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 7-16 4-4 18. Totals 37-91 24-28 106.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships