Oregon St. 56, Southern Cal 48

Beers 5-13 8-9 18, Mitrovic 5-7 2-2 12, Blacklock 4-10 4-4 15, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Yeaney 0-8 3-4 3, Gardiner 0-4 0-0 0, Aaron 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-2 0-0 0, Marotte 3-9 2-2 8, Totals 17-53 19-21 56
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships