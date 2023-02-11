Oklahoma St. 77, Baylor 56

Bickle 6-13 3-3 16, Andrews 4-9 0-0 11, Asberry 3-5 0-0 7, Fontleroy 4-9 2-2 11, Owens 1-7 0-0 2, Abraham 2-3 0-0 4, Ferreira 1-4 1-2 3, Littlepage-Buggs 1-5 0-0 2, Van Gytenbeek 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 6-7 56
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson