Oklahoma St. 71, Texas Tech 68

Obanor 5-9 3-4 15, Harmon 8-15 2-2 19, Tyson 8-16 2-2 20, Walton 1-5 0-0 3, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Batcho 1-3 1-1 3, Fisher 2-2 2-2 6, Jennings 1-2 0-0 2, D.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 10-11 68.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson