Oklahoma City 102, San Antonio 90

Dort 3-10 5-5 12, Jal.Williams 7-18 6-7 21, Jay.Williams 3-6 2-2 9, Giddey 6-16 2-2 15, Joe 2-8 0-0 5, O.Dieng 7-15 1-2 17, Waters III 2-7 3-3 8, Saric 4-9 1-2 10, Wiggins 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 36-95 20-23 102.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships