Sports

Oakland 8, Baltimore 4

Oakland Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 15 8 Totals 33 4 8 4
Kemp lf 5 1 2 0 Hays lf 4 0 0 0
Noda 1b 4 1 1 0 Rutschman dh 3 0 1 1
Laureano cf-rf 3 1 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Rooker rf 4 1 2 3 McCann c 4 0 0 0
Ruiz pr-cf 1 1 1 1 Urías 2b 4 1 1 0
Peterson 3b-2b 4 1 2 0 Henderson 3b 3 1 1 0
Díaz 2b 4 0 1 0 Mateo ss 4 0 2 1
Allen pr-ss 1 1 0 0 Frazier rf 4 1 1 0
Aguilar dh 4 0 2 1 McKenna cf 1 0 1 1
K.Smith ss-3b 3 0 0 1 Mullins ph-cf 2 1 1 1
Ca.Pérez c 4 1 3 2
Oakland 300 010 031 8
Baltimore 020 000 200 4

E_Rooker (1). DP_Oakland 2, Baltimore 3. LOB_Oakland 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Kemp (2), Mateo (1), McKenna (1). HR_Rooker (1), Ca.Pérez (1). SB_Ruiz (2), Laureano (2). SF_Aguilar (1), McKenna (1). S_K.Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Waldichuk 6 1-3 5 3 3 3 4
Familia BS,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
C.Smith W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3
Baltimore
Kremer 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 1
Baumann 2 2 0 0 0 0
Akin L,0-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Ci.Pérez 1 1-3 5 2 2 1 0
Gillaspie 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Baumann pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Kremer (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:50. A_10,181 (45,971).

