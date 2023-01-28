Skip to main content
Sports

Northwestern St. 80, Lamar 65

Anderson 4-9 0-0 9, Bulajic 5-8 2-2 12, Calmese 8-14 3-6 20, Pennebaker 1-2 0-0 2, Pryor 3-9 2-2 9, Buckley 1-4 2-2 4, Thirdkill 2-6 3-6 7, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 2-2 2, Pearcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 14-20 65.

NORTHWESTERN ST. (14-8)

J.Black 1-5 0-0 3, Hampton 8-10 3-5 19, Haney 3-9 0-0 7, Sharp 10-17 1-2 23, Williams 2-2 0-0 5, McDonald 7-10 0-0 18, Enmanuel 2-3 1-1 5, Prim 0-1 0-0 0, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmore 0-0 0-2 0, H.Black 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 5-10 80.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 45-30. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 3-11 (Anderson 1-2, Calmese 1-2, Pryor 1-4, Buckley 0-1, Pennebaker 0-1, Thirdkill 0-1), Northwestern St. 9-20 (McDonald 4-7, Sharp 2-2, Williams 1-1, J.Black 1-4, Haney 1-6). Fouled Out_J.Black. Rebounds_Lamar 25 (Thirdkill 7), Northwestern St. 23 (Hampton 8). Assists_Lamar 9 (Pryor 4), Northwestern St. 18 (Sharp 10). Total Fouls_Lamar 13, Northwestern St. 17. A_1,447 (3,900).

More for you
Written By