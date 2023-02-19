North Texas 80, UTEP 72, OT

Ousmane 3-4 3-4 9, Eady 1-3 3-4 5, Huntsberry 7-11 2-2 19, Perry 4-12 8-9 20, Scott 0-1 1-2 1, Jones 5-7 0-1 11, Stone 4-5 0-0 10, Sissoko 2-4 1-1 5, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 18-23 80.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson