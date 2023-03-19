North Texas 75, Sam Houston St. 55

Ezeagu 1-6 1-2 3, Huefner 1-8 1-1 3, Grant 5-13 1-2 14, May 4-6 0-4 8, Powers 2-8 0-0 5, Nicholas 3-5 0-0 6, Scroggins 3-5 1-2 7, Wilkerson 2-4 0-0 6, Wrzeszcz 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Bishop 1-1 0-0 3, Emejuru 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 4-11 55.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships