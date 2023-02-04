Skip to main content
Sports

No. 9 UCLA 76, Washington St. 52

Gueye 3-13 0-2 6, Jakimovski 2-6 0-0 5, Bamba 6-11 5-6 19, Mullins 1-7 2-2 5, Powell 5-13 2-2 17, Houinsou 0-2 0-2 0, Rosario 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0, Olesen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 9-14 52.

UCLA (19-4)

Bona 4-5 1-2 9, Bailey 4-7 0-0 10, Campbell 2-8 0-1 4, Clark 5-15 0-0 12, Jaquez 9-17 3-4 24, Singleton 2-4 2-2 8, Andrews 2-4 0-0 4, Nwuba 1-1 0-0 2, Canka 0-0 0-0 0, Etienne 1-1 1-2 3, Cremonesi 0-0 0-0 0, Stong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 7-11 76.

Halftime_UCLA 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 9-27 (Powell 5-10, Bamba 2-6, Jakimovski 1-4, Mullins 1-6, Gueye 0-1), UCLA 9-22 (Jaquez 3-5, Bailey 2-4, Clark 2-4, Singleton 2-4, Andrews 0-1, Campbell 0-4). Rebounds_Washington St. 30 (Jakimovski 6), UCLA 39 (Jaquez 15). Assists_Washington St. 11 (Houinsou 4), UCLA 18 (Campbell 9). Total Fouls_Washington St. 11, UCLA 14. A_10,117 (13,800).

