No. 7 UCLA 62, Oregon St. 47

Bona 1-1 1-2 3, Bailey 10-16 4-4 24, Campbell 1-5 0-0 3, Clark 7-11 1-2 16, Jaquez 3-10 0-1 7, Singleton 2-4 0-0 6, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 1-2 0-0 3, McClendon 0-1 0-0 0, Etienne 0-0 0-0 0, Canka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 6-9 62.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson